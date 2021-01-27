Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWQXF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

