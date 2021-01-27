Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York."

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $336.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

