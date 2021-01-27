CasinoCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $13,749.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00296518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069376 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,338 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,318 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

