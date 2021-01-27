Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $207.38

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.38 and last traded at $207.38, with a volume of 2726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $2,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $218,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

