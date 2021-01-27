carVertical One Day Volume Reaches $106,897.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $106,897.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.48 or 0.00898586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00050640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.29 or 0.04404510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017979 BTC.

carVertical is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

