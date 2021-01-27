Carry (CRE) Trading Down 6% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $1.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,523,512,238 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

