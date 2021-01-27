Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $134.25

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.25, but opened at $139.50. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 18,483 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £127.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) news, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($16,070.03). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,702,500 in the last ninety days.

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

