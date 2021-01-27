Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE CARR traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. 8,132,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.