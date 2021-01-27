Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Carrefour stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,255. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

