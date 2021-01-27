Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 50,430,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,814,547. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

