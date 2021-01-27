Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 843 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 161,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,648. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,160 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,724 over the last 90 days.

