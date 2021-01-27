Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,663.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 367,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

