Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,663.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 367,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

