Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.34. 54,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,797. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

