Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. 15,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,777. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

