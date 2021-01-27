CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.35. Approximately 1,165,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 758,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,392 shares of company stock worth $5,310,272. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $23,793,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.