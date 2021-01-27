CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,392 shares of company stock worth $5,310,272 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

