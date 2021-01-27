CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 45,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,761. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

