Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.19.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

