Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

