Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 34.9%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) were up 34.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 5,107,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,836,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

