Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 34.9%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) were up 34.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 5,107,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,836,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 6.55.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.