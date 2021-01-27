Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 66.7% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 11.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

