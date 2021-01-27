Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

