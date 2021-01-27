Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.44 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COF traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,771. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

