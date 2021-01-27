Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.44 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.53.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.