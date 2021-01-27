Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.92 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COF stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock worth $29,542,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

