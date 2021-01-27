Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 626 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

