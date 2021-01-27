Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $40,469,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $392.19 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

