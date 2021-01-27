Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $63.44.

