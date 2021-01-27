Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $567,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,387 shares of company stock valued at $245,456,818 over the last three months.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

