Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. 140166 boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

TXN opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

