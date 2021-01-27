Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $213.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

