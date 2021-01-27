Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 970 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 104.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

