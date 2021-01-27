Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of CCBG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 2,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

