Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Up 6.2%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.80. 1,287,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 429,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canon by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.