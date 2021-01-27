Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Up 6.2%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.80. 1,287,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 429,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canon by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

