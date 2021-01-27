Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.21% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

