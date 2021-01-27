Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

