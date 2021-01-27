Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

