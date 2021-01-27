Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NYSE OMC opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

