Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,788 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

