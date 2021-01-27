Canal Insurance CO Invests $4.03 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

