Canal Insurance CO Acquires Shares of 140,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

