Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $485.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $445.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of CP opened at $342.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

