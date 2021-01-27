Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNI stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. 38,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,003. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.