Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Raymond James set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.83.

TSE CNR traded down C$4.78 on Wednesday, reaching C$131.49. 924,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total transaction of C$29,304,308.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,137,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,273,630,143.46. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

