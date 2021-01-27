Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$160.00 price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.83.

CNR stock traded down C$4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.49. 924,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$93.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total transaction of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

