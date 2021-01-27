Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 6,981,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,606,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.