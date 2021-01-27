Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 6,981,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,606,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
