Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.45 on Monday. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 146.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 378,664 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

