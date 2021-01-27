Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.