Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

CATC stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CATC. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

