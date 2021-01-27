Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

